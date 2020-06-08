  1. Politics
Jun 8, 2020, 12:11 PM

Envoy stresses Iran-Brazil coop. for compensating pandemic-caused damages

Envoy stresses Iran-Brazil coop. for compensating pandemic-caused damages

TEHRAN, Jun. 08 (MNA) – The Iranian ambassador to Brazil Hossein Gharibi referred to huge economic damages inflicted upon the two countries by the novel coronavirus, calling for the expansion of cooperation between Tehran and Brasilia to compensate for such losses.

The 60th anniversary of the opening of ‎Iran’s Embassy in Brasilia was held through a webinar on Saturday, June 06.

During the ceremony, Gharibi described Iran and Brazil as two friends with long-standing cooperation for 117 years, underlining Iran's interest in paving the way for long-term economic relations through a comprehensive framework and sustainable and balanced cooperation.

He noted that it is necessary to boost mutual ties more than before since both countries have been severely hit by the malignant pandemic.

‎ Brazilian Ambassador to Iran Rodrigo de Azeredo Santos, who also participated in the webinar, described the friendly relations between the two countries as “the path of strengthening and securing national interests based on mutual respect,” adding that there is a lot of potentials that needs to be exploited in this regard.

Iran was the first country to move its embassy from Rio de Janeiro to the new capital of Brazil, Brazil, on June 7, 1960.

MR/4944035

News Code 159553

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News