Envoy stresses Iran-Brazil coop. for compensating pandemic-caused damages

The 60th anniversary of the opening of ‎Iran’s Embassy in Brasilia was held through a webinar on Saturday, June 06.

During the ceremony, Gharibi described Iran and Brazil as two friends with long-standing cooperation for 117 years, underlining Iran's interest in paving the way for long-term economic relations through a comprehensive framework and sustainable and balanced cooperation.

He noted that it is necessary to boost mutual ties more than before since both countries have been severely hit by the malignant pandemic.

‎ Brazilian Ambassador to Iran Rodrigo de Azeredo Santos, who also participated in the webinar, described the friendly relations between the two countries as “the path of strengthening and securing national interests based on mutual respect,” adding that there is a lot of potentials that needs to be exploited in this regard.

Iran was the first country to move its embassy from Rio de Janeiro to the new capital of Brazil, Brazil, on June 7, 1960.

