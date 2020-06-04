Iran keen on continuous coop. with China's NPC: Ghalibaf

Emphasize the importance of strengthening parliamentary cooperation and expanding friendly relations between Iran and China, Ghalibaf in his message to Chairman of NPC Li Zhanshu said that Iranian Parliament is ready to strengthen parliamentary relations between the two countries.

Considering the strategic relations of Iran and China, he said that the approach of the Iranian Parliament is to continue cooperating and strengthening parliamentary relations with the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) in order to further develop and expand relations.

Emphasizing the role of the parliaments of the two countries in the development of political and economic cooperation, Ghalibaf wished for the Chinese nation and the Chairman of NPC health and prosperity.

In a message on Monday, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) Li Zhanshu congratulated Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on his election as Parliament Speaker and called for strengthening ties and cooperation between the Chinese congress and the Iranian Parliament.

ZZ/IRN 83810396