Jun 4, 2020, 12:30 PM

Iran ready to coop. with Russia in framework of joint parliamentary commission: Ghalibaf

TEHRAN, Jun. 04 (MNA) – Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf emphasized the facilitation of economic, trade, political, cultural, and parliamentary relations between Iran and Russia, announcing the readiness of Iran’s Parliament to expand cooperation between the two countries.

The continuation of constructive dialogue and cooperation between Iranian and Russian parliaments will play an important role in strengthening relations in various regional and international arenas, he said in his message to Russia’s State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin.

Emphasizing the facilitation of economic, trade, political, cultural, and parliamentary relations between Iran and Russia, he said that the Iranian Parliament is ready to expand cooperation between the two countries.

Iran is ready to cooperate with Russia in the framework of a joint parliamentary commission, he added.

Russia’s State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin on Tue. called for interaction and cooperation between Iranian and Russian lawmakers with each other.

While congratulating Ghalibaf on his election as new Iran’s Parliament Speaker, Volodin urged bilateral and active interactions between Iranian and Russian legislators.

In his message, Russia’s State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said, “representatives of State Duma of the Federal Parliament of the Russian Federation will pursue bilateral and active interactions with Iranian legislators to expand cooperation between the two countries, strengthen regional security and also address current threats and challenges.”

