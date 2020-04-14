Special base opened to assist those in need during outbreak

The formation of the new base comes after remarks of the Islamic Revolution Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Thursday, calling on Iranians to execute a maneuver titled 'Equality and Sincere Assistance' to show sympathy and provide sincere assistance to the needy and the poor in society.

On Tuesday, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Major General Hossein Salami invited the responsible bodies to help the underprivileged people to come to the IRGC headquarters to discuss concentrating efforts in this Maneuver.

The meeting was held with heads of Mostazafan Foundation, Executive Headquarters of Imam's Directive, and Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation, minister of industry, and commander of Basij in attendance. It was decided to form a base to do the required planning, policy-making, organizing, and executing projects to help the section of the society that is in need of assistance.

“Although the virus, as a global epidemic, has affected almost all countries and nations, Iranian people are also simultaneously dealing with the virus of sanctions, psychological operations and even threats of military aggression. But, with the grace of God, our rising capacities are showing brilliance and amazing distinction compared to the developed countries in current conditions,” Salami said in the meeting.

Pointing to the embracing of the ‘Equality, Sincere Assistance Maneuver’ across the country, the IRGC commander said that this idea bears a great potential to prevent severe economic repercussions of the outbreak on underprivileged.

He said that nearly 3.5 million people have been targeted for assistance. Basij forces are tasked with identifying those in need given their presence in neighborhoods and also with distributing the donated packages to the families.

