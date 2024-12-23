Saudi delegation meets HTS leader at presidential palace

According to a report by the Saudi-owned and Riyadh-based Al Arabiya news television channel, the Saudi team was headed by an advisor from the Royal Court, and the meeting took place at the mountaintop presidential palace –commonly known as People’s Palace – on Sunday.

Details of the meeting have not been disclosed, and neither side issued an immediate statement

Earlier this week, Julani stated that Saudi Arabia and Syria look forward to a shared vision for Damascus in terms of cooperation and economic development.

“We admire the development in [Persian] Gulf countries, particularly Saudi Arabia’s bold plans and vision, and we aspire to achieve similar progress for Syria,” he told the Arabic Asharq al-Awsat newspaper.

This marked his first interview with a Saudi publication following the takeover of Damascus by terrorists led by his group on December 8.

“There are many opportunities for cooperation, especially in economic and developmental areas, where we can align our goals,” he added.

MNA/