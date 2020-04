MASHHAD, Apr. 19 (MNA) – Astan Quds Razavi has ramped up effort in ‘Equality and Sincere Assistance Maneuver’ that aims to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. Astan Quds has prepared 150,000 packages that contain food and other required commodities and distributed them among the underprivileged people residing in the outskirts of Mashhad.