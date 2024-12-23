US seeks to build deterrent power against Iran: IRGC cmdr.

The incumbent US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has frankly admitted that the entire West and allied countries tried to destroy the Syrian government, but “we were unable to do because of Iran’s resistance.”

Speaking in a ceremony on the occasion of the Research Week held at Imam Hossein (AS) Jame’ University, Fadavi pointed to the power of the Islamic Republic in the world and added that the enemies' admitting to Iran's power are clear evidence of high power of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the international stage.

The deputy IRGC commander further said that "Earlier, the US Secretary of Treasury had previously said that “we have not been able to achieve a single victory against Iran for more than 40 years and his statement reveals the depth of the enemy's impotence and inability to face the Islamic Republic.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the developments in Syria, adding, “Since 14 years ago, the whole world had determined to destroy Syria as they considered Syria as a fundamental factor in the Axis of Resistance.”

