Iran-Russia trade volume hits $3.3 billion in 9 months

A Russian delegation, headed by Russian Deputy Prime Ministers Alexei Overchuk and Vitaly Savelyev arrived in Tehran to meet and hold talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The volume of trade exchanges between Russia and Iran increased by 14.7% to $3.3 billion in the first nine months in Iran calendar (March 21-December 20), according to the Russian official.

According to Ria Novesti as cited by local Iranian media, Overchuk said that "The agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Iran in the field of free trade zone will allow Russian companies to save $300 million annually in customs duties."

