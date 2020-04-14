Judiciary chief hails IRGC efforts for people’s welfare

“IRGC is people’s refuge in difficult situations,” Raeisi said on Tuesday, during a visit to the IRGC’s biological defense and environmental disinfecting drill in Tehran.

Describing the developments of the elite force in different sectors, including the healthcare, the judiciary chief said that such capabilities have given great hope to our nation, and, at the same time, have been a thorn in the eyes of the enemies.

“Our armed forces capability to turn the threats, such as the new pandemic, into opportunities are all the results of the Islamic Revolution,” he added.

Raeisi expressed gratitude to all commanders and personnel of the IRGC, as well as other forces, who have selflessly been trying to tackle the challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The IRGC, Basij and Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation, as well as other volunteer forces, have been active in establishing hospitals, providing medical supplies and also helping the needy from the very first day of the pandemic outbreak in Iran.

The IRGC has initiated the formation of a headquarters to organize aid programs and support around 3.5 million Iranian families affected by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Moreover, IRGC Spokesperson General Ramezan Sharif said on Sunday that the IRGC commanders have decided to donate 20% of their salaries to coronavirus relief efforts.

