TEHRAN, Apr. 21 (MNA) – Under the framework of 'Equality and Sincere Assistance Maneuver', some 31,000 livelihood assistance packages have been distributed among the needy people of Khuzestan province, south Iran. The Leader of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called for Iranians to execute the maneuver in a bid to show sympathy and provide sincere assistance to the needy and the poor in society.