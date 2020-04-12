IRGC chiefs allocate 20% of own wages to coronavirus combat

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Spokesman Second Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif broke the news on Sunday, saying, “The commanders of the IRGC, including those in the headquarters as well as the provincial chiefs, have decided to participate in this Sincere Assistance and will give out 20% of their salaries to help provide the needs of the fellow citizens who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus outbreak.”

“All the IRGC personnel have announced readiness to allocate part of their wages to this benevolent act, and the further measures will be taken with the coordination of their related authorities,” he added.

In a televised speech on Thursday, on the occasion of the birthday anniversary of the 12th Shia Imam, Imam Mahdi [May God Hasten His Reappearance], the Leader of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called on Iranians to execute a maneuver titled as 'Equality and Sincere Assistance' to show sympathy and provide sincere assistance to the needy and the poor in the society.

"In order to show our love for the Imam of the Age (‘a.j.), we should create an image and reflection of the society of Imam Mahdi, which is a society of justice, dignity, science, brotherhood, and cooperation," the Leader noted in his speech.

The IRGC, Basij and Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation, as well as other volunteer forces, had started aiding needy people since the beginning of the coronavirus breakout, but the Leader's command made them re-united for carrying out the maneuver all across the country.

