US planning to build critical base near Damascus

Syrian sources told Almalomah that the United States seeks to set an important base near Damascus, and this action will be carried out with the green light of Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, the leader of the terrorist group of Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham.

They stated that since yesterday, American cargo planes carrying military equipment and hundreds of troops have been sent to the Kharab al-Jir base in the suburbs of al-Hasakah.

Syrian sources stated that the US is rapidly strengthening its bases in Syria and creating a large number of airlines to transport hundreds of soldiers from the Ain al-Assad base in Iraq and its other bases in the Persian Gulf littoral states to Syria.

