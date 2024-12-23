Iran Armed Forces ready to defend country's borders

Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri made the remarks addressing the closing ceremony of a cultural event held by the IRGC on Monday morning.

In his remarks, the IRGC Navy chief marked the memory of the martyrs of the Resistance Front.

"In the IRGC Navy, we are proud to be the servant of the noble nation of Iran in the blue waters of the Persian Gulf," he said, stressing that the forces of the IRGC Navy will firmly defend every inch of Iran.

The Iranian Armed Forces are ready to defend the entire country and all of the forces are united and ready to protect the water and land borders of the state under the command of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, he emphasized.

MP/6324729