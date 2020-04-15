IRGC unveils device for smart detection of coronavirus

Speaking on the sidelines of the unveiling ceremony of the coronavirus detection device on Wed., Salami said, “this new achievement is an emerging and unique scientific-technological phenomenon that was fully developed by IRGC’s Basij forces after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country.”

The device has been equipped with an antenna, he said, adding, “a bipolar virus has been designed inside the device and its antenna is placed in front of the contaminated area up to 100m distance and can detect the contaminated area in five seconds using a magnetic field.”

The device does not require blood tests and it works well from a distance. It is used for mass screening and can detect the contaminated surfaces and people who are infected, he continued.

Moreover, this device can act as a smart disinfectant, so that there will be no need to disinfect non-contaminated areas, Salami stated.

This device has been tested in various hospitals with more than 80 percent accuracy and can be a very good basis for any kind of virus, he added.

