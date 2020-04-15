IRGC unveiling device for smart detection of COVID-19

TEHRAN, Apr. 15 (MNA) – Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) unveiled a homegrown device capable of detecting the coronavirus named “MOSTA’AN” on Wed.

The unveiling ceremony was held in the presence of IRGC Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami, Commander of Basij Volunteer Forces Brigadier General Gholamreza Soleimani, IRGC Deputy Chief for Medical Training and Health Affairs Brigadier General Dr. Ahmad Abdollahi and Commander of Baqiatallah University of Medical Sciences Dr. Jalali.