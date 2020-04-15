Lawmakers offer 20% of their wages to corona-affected people

Deputy Parliament Speaker Abdolreza Mesri revealed the decision on Wednesday's open session of the body.

MP Akbar Ranjbarzadeh had earlier informed Mehr News Agency about the decision on Tuesday, noting that the offered money will be delivered to Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation to be donated to those Iranians in need.

The decision has been made following the last week's command of the Leader of the Islamic Republic, urging all Iranians to perform 'Equality and Sincere Assistance Maneuver', in a bid to show sympathy and provide sincere assistance to the underprivileged families.

Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi announced on Monday that senior judiciary officials are to allocate 20 percent of their monthly wages for three consecutive months to those most affected by the coronavirus.

Also, the commanders of the IRGC, including those in the headquarters as well as the provincial chiefs, have decided to participate in this Sincere Assistance and will give out 20% of their salaries to help provide the needs of the fellow citizens who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Due to the same command, the IRGC, Basij and Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation, as well as other volunteer forces, have started aiding needy people since the beginning of the coronavirus breakout, but the Leader's command made them re-united for carrying out the maneuver all across the country.

On Tuesday, Imam Hassan base was opened to concentrate the efforts of the 'Equality and Sincere Assistance Maneuver'.

