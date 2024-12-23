  1. Technology
Iran can export $6 billion technical-engineering services

TEHRAN, Dec. 23 (MNA) – The deputy head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) says that the country has high potential and capabilities to export up to $6 billion worth of technical and engineering services overseas.

Deputy TPOI Chief for Promotion of International Businesses Affairs Mohammad Sadegh Ghannadzadeh emphasized that if the existing barriers are removed, the country can export up to $6 billion worth of technical and engineering services to other countries.

According to the scheduled program, it is predicted that Iran’s export value of technical and engineering services will hit $20 billion in the next three and five years.

Ghannadzadeh called on economic activists of the country to cooperate with organization in order to enhance export value of technical and engineering services overseas.

The Central Asian countries, Iraq, and Afghanistan are Iran’s main customers in the field of export of technical and engineering services, he added.

The Republic of Uzbekistan has introduced about 200 main projects to Iran in the fields of technical and engineering services, Ghannadzadeh noted.

