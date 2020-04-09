Western democracy not giving peace to humanity 

“All the Communism, Western democracy and the liberal democracy prevailing around the world, with their claims, have not led the humanity to reach peace and salvation,” Ayatollah Khamenei said in a televised speech on Thursday, on the occasion of the birthday anniversary of the 12th Shia Imam, Imam Mahdi [May God Hasten His Reappearance].

“The human society is not feeling at peace despite all the scientific advances and the developments in the lifestyle,” the Leader said.

“Despite all such progress, the humanity has been grappling sickness, depravity, sins, and injustice and discrimination,” he added.

He noted that mankind has been the victim of the powers’ misuse of science.

He called on the human society for unity to overcome the injustice posed by the arrogant powers in the world and stick to the divine guidance to reach true justice.

Ayatollah Khamenei noted that besides unity, reaching "justice" and preparing for salvation and peace certainly entails efforts, among which is following the ideals of the Savior, who has been appointed by God Almighty.

He noted that all the divine religions have talked about a savior. Imam Mahdi is known as the Savior among Shias, who believe he will reappear on earth as per divine decree, establishing peace and ridding the world of injustice, discrimination, and other instances of evil.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Leader referred to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic which has been spreading all across the world, saying the ordeal was a test for the governments and nations.

He lauded the Iranian nation and the healthcare sector as well as other bodies "who have shone brightly in this test."

“The peak of this national honor belongs to the country's medical complex. The greatness of the work and dedication of doctors, nurses, laboratory scientists, service and management departments are commendable,” he said.

He said the pandemic lead the western culture and civilization to show their consequences.

“What happened in the West, Europe and the United States showed the product of their upbringing,” the Leader said, adding that, “people swamping stores, queuing up to buy weapons and not paying attention to the treatment of elderly and disabled patients are among the behaviors shown in the western societies in this period.”

“This is the result of the western rulers’ policies and philosophy, which include materialism and usually atheism,” he added.

Ayatollah Khamenei referred to a US senator, who had described the current situation in the US as the “wild west”, noting that “when we say the West has a wildness spirit, some try to deny it.”

This item is being updated…

MNA/Live