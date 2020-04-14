MPs mulling over allocation of their wages to anti-coronavirus purposes

According to Akbar Ranjbarzadeh, "Iranian MPs are getting prepared to grant some part or all of their wages of the current month to anti-coronavirus purposes."

As he said, MPs' wages will be delivered to Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation to be donated to those needy Iranians.

The decision has been made following the last week's command of the Leader of the Islamic Republic, urging all Iranians to perform 'Equality and Sincere Assistance Maneuver', in a bid to show sympathy and provide sincere assistance to the needy and the poor in society.

Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi announced on Monday that senior judiciary officials are to allocate 20 percent of their monthly wages for three consecutive months to those most affected by the coronavirus.

Also, the commanders of the IRGC, including those in the headquarters as well as the provincial chiefs, have decided to participate in this Sincere Assistance and will give out 20% of their salaries to help provide the needs of the fellow citizens who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Due to the same command, the IRGC, Basij and Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation, as well as other volunteer forces, have started aiding needy people since the beginning of the coronavirus breakout, but the Leader's command made them re-united for carrying out the maneuver all across the country.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution spoke of the coronavirus outbreak last Thursday, naming it "a strange test for all governments and nations".

"In order to show our love for the Imam of the Age (‘a.j.), we should create an image and reflection of the society of Imam Mahdi, which is a society of justice, dignity, science, brotherhood, and cooperation," the Leader noted in his speech.

“People who are well off financially should start large-scale activities to help the needy, especially on the eve of the auspicious month of Ramadan, which is the month of giving alms and helping others," he added, referring to the coronavirus outbreak in the country and how it has made life difficult for some classes of society.

