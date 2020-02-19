  1. Sports
19 February 2020 - 19:49

Iran Greco-Roman claims title of 2020 Asian Wrestling C'ships

TEHRAN, Feb. 19 (MNA) – Gaining five gold, one silver, and two bronze medals, Iranian Greco-Roman team grabbed the title of the 2020 Asian Wrestling Championships

Collecting a total of 190 points, Iran won the event on Wednesday while Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan ranked next with 146 and 136 points respectively.

The 2020 Asian Wrestling Championships is underway in Dew Delhi, India.

The Iranian wrestlers won three gold and two bronze medals on the second day of the competition in New Delhi, India and claimed the title with 190 points.

Amin Yavar Kaviyaninejad (72kg), Mahdi Ebrahimi (82kg), Mohammadhadi Saravi (97kg), Pouya Nasserpour (55kg) and Amin Mirzadeh(130kg) were the gold-winners of Iran.

The sole silver was gained by Pejman Postham (77kg) while Mehdi Mohsennejad (60kg), Hossein Asadi (67kg), and Meysam Dalkhani (63kg) collected three bronze medals.

The championship was classified as a ranking tournament for the Tokyo Olympics.

