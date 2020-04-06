Wrestling’s Olympics qualification events to be held in 2021: official

Mikhail Mamiashvili, who is also the Russian Wrestling Federation president, made the remarks in an interview with Ria Novosti on Sunday.

“Today an online video conference was held with the participation of members of the United Wrestling World Bureau, which was hosted by UWW President Nenad Lalovich,” he said over the phone. “Competitions for all ages will be mirrored from this year to next. They will be held in the same countries as planned.”

The European qualifying tournament was to be held on March 19-22 in Budapest, and the world qualifying competition from April 30 to May 3 in Sofia. The Asian qualifiers were also slated for March 27-29 first in China and then in Kyrgyzstan. Competitions were postponed by the UWW due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) previously decided to postpone the 2020 Olympic Games to 2021.

Iranian freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestlers have each secured three quotas, eyeing for the three remaining spots in each discipline.

