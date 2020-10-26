Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers invited to Lithuanian event

The International Rimantas Bagdonas youth Greco-Roman tournament will be held December 12-14 in Vilnius, in 10 weight categories.
The event is named after Rimantas Bagdonas, who is a former Lithuanian Greco-Roman champion.
HJ/5056307
TEHRAN, Oct. 26 (MNA) – Lithuanian wrestling officials have invited Iran to take part in an international youth wrestling competition in the European country.
The International Rimantas Bagdonas youth Greco-Roman tournament will be held December 12-14 in Vilnius, in 10 weight categories.
The event is named after Rimantas Bagdonas, who is a former Lithuanian Greco-Roman champion.
HJ/5056307
Your Comment