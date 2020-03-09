Alireza Karimi continues individual training following gradual recovery

He was injured in late December 2019 at the World Wrestling Clubs Cup held in Bojnurd, northeast Iran. Doctors used a non-aggressive PRP therapy combined with special training to treat his injury.

Now as the country is battling with the novel coronavirus outbreak, all the sports events and training have been canceled which includes that of wrestling teams that were preparing for the Olympics qualifying events.

However, Karimi is carrying out individual training in his hometown, Karaj. “Wrestlers have to prepare themselves for the Olympics and should not waste the time; therefore, I’m trying to not abandon training by doing it in Karaj for now,” he told Mehr News Agency.

He said that he is gradually recovering from the knee injury and has just returned to the mat.

“Unfortunately, the virus has messed up everything, including the national team’s camps. We still have not gained the Olympics quota in three weight categories which include my own category (97kg). I hope we can reach the ideal conditions after getting through these days and depart for the Olympics after securing all the remaining quotas.”

Officials of the Iranian Wrestling Federation and coaches of national freestyle and Greco-Roman teams are due to hold a meeting today with the Sports Ministry authorities on required camps and training ahead of the Olympics.

