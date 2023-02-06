Iran Greco-Roman athletes' team ranks 1st in Zagreb

The Greco-Roman competitions in the 2023 Zagreb Open Greco-Roman Championship were held from Friday, February 3 to Sunday, February 6 in the Croatian capital city, and at the end, the 18-man Iranian team's gold medals were gained by Pouya Dadmarz in 55kg, Mahdi Mohsennezhad in 60kg, Mohammad Geraie in 77kg, and Ali-Reza Mohammadi in 82kg weights.

Iran's Aref Mohammad at 63kg, Reza Abbasi at 67kg, Sajjad Imantalab at 72kg, and Nasser Alizad at 78kg weight gained silver medals.

Mohammad-Mehdi Jawaheri at 55kg, Iman Mohammadi at 63kg, Amin Kavianinezhad at 77kg, Pezhman Pashtam at 82kg, and Amir Qassemi at 130kg weight, too, gained bronze medals.

Thus, the Iranian Greco-Roman wrestling team gaining 195 points mightily became the world champion of the year, and after it, the Hungarian and Azerbaijan Republic teams each with 80 points ranked second and third.

MNA/IRN85020731