Military transport aircraft crashes in Sudan

An Il-76 cargo plane crashed in Sudan on Tuesday, killing all members of its crew on board, AFP reported, citing a source.

"The Il-76 aircraft went down as it attempted to land at the Osman Digna Airbase in the Red Sea port city of Port Sudan after experiencing a technical malfunction," the news agency quoted a source as saying on conditions of anonymity.

He confirmed that "all members of the crew were killed in the air crash," AFP said, without disclosing how many personnel were on board.

MNA