Pezeshkian stresses stepped-up trade with Kazakhstan

Iran’s president, Masoud Pezeshkian, departed Tehran for Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, for a two-day trip on Wednesday.

Speaking to journalists before embarking on a two-nation tour to Central Asia, Pezeshkian said that "It is a good opportunity to participate in the International Year of Peace and Trust in Turkmenistan."

He criticized the Western countries for their wrong policies towards other nations, saying that "Those who claim to be advocates of peace, security and humanity are fomenting war in the region and are in fact criminals and genocidal people who are killing women and children with hunger, thirst and disease."

This is an opportunity for the heads of state of the region to sit down and talk to each other in this conference," he added about the Turkmenistan-hosted event.

"We must try to talk honestly and establish and sustain peace not only in words but also in action in the region and the world in which we live," he continued.

The Iranian president also touched upon the low trade level between Iran and the Central Asian nations, saying that "The trade volume between Iran and Kazakhstan is $300-400 million, which is nothing and should be increased."

Meanwhile, Pezeshkian revealed that "Many teams from the Chamber of Commerce and business members are traveling with us to Kazakhstan."

He added that "The trip to Kazakhstan could lay the ground for deepening relations between the two countries."

"Our relations with Muslim countries should be more intimate, deeper, and based on our beliefs. We should strive to help each other and share our experiences together."

He said membership in regional organizations such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization(SCO) and EEAU(Eurasian Economic Union) have already laid the ground. to boost ties.

KI