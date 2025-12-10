Iran eager to enhance economic, industrial coop. with Belarus

He made the remarks in a meeting with the visiting Belarusian Industry Minister Andrei Kuznetsov in Tehran on Tuesday, emphasizing that Iran sees no limitation for expanding relations with Belarus.

The vice president stated that expanding collaboration in various fields, given the “very good” political relations between the two nations, is one of the strategic priorities of Iran. He added that the successful convening of the 18th meeting of the Iran-Belarus Joint Commission provides a valuable opportunity to advance comprehensive ties.

Iran and Belarus hold closely aligned positions in international forums and participate together in several regional organizations, Aref stated, stressing that commercial and economic exchanges should be increased by strengthening the joint commission’s activities.

Turning to the Iranian President Pezeshkian’s recent visit to Belarus, he pointed out that the trip opened a new horizon for strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Aref noted that the private sectors of both countries can play an important and key role in expanding trade and economic volume.

The vice president pointed out that both sides should encourage private-sector economic actors to intensify commercial engagement, particularly in light of the free trade agreement between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

The visiting industry minister of the Republic of Belarus, for his part, said Belarus is fully prepared to expand cooperation with Iran across various fields. He noted that the 18th meeting of the joint commission and the agreements reached there could help reinforce economic ties.

Highlighting ongoing joint industrial production efforts, Kuznetsov said that his country has set its sights on increasing and enhancing cooperation with Iran.

He described Iran as a “friendly and brotherly country” and said the two sides achieved their desired results during the visit, underscoring the need for greater private-sector engagement.

