Gaza death toll hits 70,369 since Oct. 07: health min.

The Palestinian medical institution put the total number of people injured in the Israeli army's attacks on the Gaza Strip since the start of the war in the enclave at 171,069.

The ministry also reported that bodies of three martyrs have been transferred to the hospital in the past 24 hours. Five people have also been injured during this period.

Thousands of others are still missing and buried under rubble in the Gaza Strip.

Since the ceasefire was established on October 11, 2025, 379 people have been martyred and 992 others have been injured.

During this period, the bodies of 627 martyrs have been recovered from the rubble as well.

