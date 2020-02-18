Iranian wrestlers grab four coveted medals in Asian Greco-Roman Wrestling C’ships

The Asian Wrestling Championships opened in the Indian capital New Delhi earlier today when wrestlers from different countries of the old continent began competing in the first five weight categories.

Pouya Naserpour and Amin Mirzadeh in 55kg and 130kg weights grabbed the coveted gold medals while Pejman Poshtam and Meysam Delkhani in 77kg and 63kg weights managed to win the silver and bronze medals respectively.

Nasserpour, a 2018 world junior champion, defeated Uzbekistan’s Jasurbek Ortikboev 8-0 in the 55kg final bout.

2018 world junior champion Mirzazedah also defeated Kim Minseok from Korea republic 9-0 in the 130kg final match.

Pejman Postham lost to Tamerlan Shadukayev from Kazakhstan 10-1 in the final match of the 77kg.

Meysam Dalkhani from Iran also won a bronze medal at the 63kg, losing to Yernur Fidakhmetov from Kazakhstan 2-0.

Iran has sent 10 wrestlers to the competition.

The tournament got underway on Tuesday and runs through Feb. 23.

MNA/FNA13981129001015