Iran para powerlifters bag 3 golds at 2025 AYPG

Zahra Pouladi won gold in the girls’ 41kg with a lift of 70kg, while Uzbekistan’s Tursinay Urakbaeva and Ugiljon Zarifova finished second and third with 55kg and 45kg, respectively.

Mahdiyeh Ehsani also claimed gold in the girls’ 45kg, lifting 59kg in her best effort. Sultonposhsha Bardieva of Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia’s Fajer Abdullah Alsmry finished in second and third with 55kg.

Amirali Rashidi secured Iran’s third gold in the Games, lifting 129kg in the boys’ 49kg. Saudi Arabia’s Talal Albalawi (124kg) and Abdullokh Abdulazizov of Uzbekistan (120kg) won silver and bronze, respectively, according to Tehran Times.

Mohammadaavad Nasiri Moghaddam earned silver after lifting 115kg in the boys’ 54kg. Mongolian powerlifter Jigmed Davaa-Ochir took gold with 146kg, while Kazakhstan’s Kuanysh Rakhatuly earned bronze with 107kg.

The fifth edition of the Asian Youth Para Games runs in Dubai from Dec. 10 to 13.

MNA