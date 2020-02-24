Iran retains Asian freestyle wrestling title

On Sunday, the final day of the event in India’s New Delhi, Iranian wrestlers added one gold, one silver and two bronzes to the tally to win the title.

Mohammadjavad Mohammadebrahim won 92kg’s gold medal after bulldozing Japan’s Takuma Otsu 11-0 in the final. In the final of 86kg, Ahmad Yousef Bazrighaleh conceded a close loss to Shutaro Yamada of Japan to receive the silver medal.

Also, two bronze medals were won by Mostafa Mohabbali Hosseinkhani and Parviz Hadi in 74kg and 125kg categories respectively.

Iranian wrestlers had gained one gold, one silver and two bronze medals on the first day of the event.

Iran finished first in team ranking with 168 points while India and Kazakhstan stood next with 159 and 146 respectively.

The 33rd Asian Wrestling Championships opened in the Indian capital New Delhi on February 18. The Greco-Roman and Women disciplines have concluded with Iran and Japan claiming the titles respectively.

