Dec 10, 2025, 12:16 PM

Iranian FM calls for broader cooperation with Armenia

TEHRAN, Dec. 10 (MNA) – Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi emphasized the need to utilize all available capacities to strengthen Iran’s cooperation with Armenia across diverse sectors.

Iran’s new ambassador to Armenia held a meeting with Araghchi in Tehran on Tuesday before departing for Yerevan to take office.

The envoy outlined his plans to strengthen relations between the two neighbors within the framework of policy of good neighborliness.

Wishing the incoming ambassador good luck, the foreign minister hailed the relations between Iran and Armenia as civilizational and historic.

Araghchi also called for the employment of all capacities to strengthen the bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields.

