Suspect in custody after student killed in Kentucky uni.

A suspect, who is not a student at the school, is in custody after the incident on the campus in Frankfort, the city's police department said, according to the BBC.

KSU was placed on lockdown on Tuesday afternoon as authorities said they were responding to "an active aggressor". The incident occurred in a residence hall on the south side of campus, KSU said.

Police said the campus shooting appeared to be isolated, not a mass shooting.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear was the first to share the news, posting on X: "Violence has no place in our commonwealth or country. Let's please pray for the families affected and for our KSU students.

"Let's also pray for a world where these things don't happen. Thank you to our brave law enforcement who acted quickly to protect our people."

Frankfort Police Department, KSU campus police and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office responded to the shooting.

