Iran-Russia hold 6th Provincial Cooperation Committee meeting

According to Mehr News Agency, the session was jointly chaired by Mehdi Dousti, Iran’s Deputy Minister for Regional Coordination and Development at the Ministry of Interior, and Vladimir Ilichev, Russia’s Deputy Minister of Economic Development.

Dousti underlined Iran’s core policy of expanding economic and trade cooperation between its border provinces and neighboring countries—particularly between northern Iranian provinces and their counterparts in the Russian Federation. He proposed establishing a permanent secretariat for the committee to ensure continuous follow-up on agreements.

He also emphasized the need to prioritize bilateral economic and commercial cooperation and identified challenges in monetary and banking relations, legal frameworks, and standards as key obstacles to expanding joint activities. Dousti outlined the status of cooperation in sectors such as transportation and agriculture, while reiterating Iran’s commitment to developing long-term and sustainable partnerships with Russia.

Ilichev, hosting the meeting as head of the Russian side, highlighted an 8.2% increase in bilateral trade during the first nine months of 2025 compared with the same period last year. Welcoming the proposal for a permanent secretariat, he stated that supporting initiatives between provinces and regions of both countries would play an influential role in advancing the strategic directives of their national leaders.

Iran’s Ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, also noted the signing of the Comprehensive Strategic Treaty between the two countries in January 2025 as a significant milestone in strengthening bilateral relations. He underscored the importance of provincial cooperation within the embassy’s broader agenda and announced its readiness to help pursue the implementation of all committee agreements.

During the meeting, senior representatives from several northern Iranian provinces and various regions of the Russian Federation presented their economic capabilities and advantages, discussing practical pathways for expanding interregional trade.

