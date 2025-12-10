  1. Iran
Dec 10, 2025, 4:26 PM

IRGC seizes fuel smuggling ship in Persian Gulf

TEHRAN, Dec. 10 (MNA) – The IRGC Navy, has said it has seized a foreign vessel in the Persian for smuggling fuel and transferred it to Iran's southern ports.

The IRGC Navy, through surveillance and intelligence gathering, identified a vessel carrying smuggled fuel (diesel) with the Swaziland (Eswatini) flag, seized it with a court order, and transported it to the coast of Bushehr.

"This vessel was carrying 350,000 liters of smuggled fuel from Iran, which was returned to the country with a court order and is being unloaded," the IRGC Navy statement added. 

As many as 13 sailors were aboard on the vessel who were arrested, the statement said, adding that the crew are from India and one of the neighboring countries.

