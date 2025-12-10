IRGC seizes fuel smuggling ship in Persian Gulf

The IRGC Navy, through surveillance and intelligence gathering, identified a vessel carrying smuggled fuel (diesel) with the Swaziland (Eswatini) flag, seized it with a court order, and transported it to the coast of Bushehr.

"This vessel was carrying 350,000 liters of smuggled fuel from Iran, which was returned to the country with a court order and is being unloaded," the IRGC Navy statement added.

As many as 13 sailors were aboard on the vessel who were arrested, the statement said, adding that the crew are from India and one of the neighboring countries.

MNA