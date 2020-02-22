  1. Sports
Iran freestyle wrestlers grab four medals in Asian C’ships

TEHRAN, Feb. 22 (MNA) – Iranian wrestlers grabbed one gold, one silver and two bronze medals on the first day of the 33rd Asian Wrestling Championships.

The Iranian wrestlers defeated all their rivals on Saturday to advance to the semi-finals of the Asian Freestyle Wrestling Championship underway in New Delhi, India.

In the first five weight categories, Mojtaba Goleij won the gold medal in the 97kg weight category.

Amir Hossein Hosseini in 70kg-category settled for tthe silver medal while Amir-Hossein Maghdoudi and Ali Savadkouhi gained the bronze medals of 65kg and 79kg categories respectively.

The 33rd Asian Wrestling Championships opened in the Indian capital New Delhi on February 18. The Greco-Roman and Women disciplines have concluded with Iran and Japan claiming the titles respectively. The event will wrap up on Sunday that is the final day of freestyle competitions. 

