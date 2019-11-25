Postponing Greco-Roman World Cup ‘meaningless’: spox

“Everything is ready for an ideal hosting of the event; so I believe postponing the games is meaningless,” Hassan Rangraz said on Monday in an interview with IRIB.

The federation is trying to present the required clues and evidence to the international body to prove the country's stable condition and its readiness to hold the event, he added.

The United World Wrestling announced that the 2019 Greco-Roman Wrestling World Cup, which was slated to take place in Tehran on Nov. 28-29, has been postponed until further notice. The decision was made by UWW Executive Committee in Istanbul and announced by UWW on Sunday. United World Wrestling general secretary Micheal Dusson wrote a letter to concerned national federations citing concerns over the security situation in Iran as the reason behind postponing the event.

Rangraz highlighted that “we have no problem with holding the competitions regarding security and logistics. The 12,000-seater Azadi Stadium has been equipped, three high-quality hotels have been reserved, prizes in foreign currency have been provided; we are ready to hold one of the most magnificent World Cup events.”

He said in addition to the Iranian national team that is now holding a camp, the national team of Cuba has also entered Iran and is camping in Tehran. He hoped that concerns of the UWW would soon diminish so that Iran could host the event this weekend or in near future.

MAH/ 4780324