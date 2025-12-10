  1. Politics
Dec 10, 2025, 9:03 AM

Ahead of joint consular commission;

Iranian deputy FM meets Tajik foreign minister in Dushanbe

TEHRAN, Dec. 10 (MNA) – Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Vahid Jalalzadeh met with Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin in Dushanbe on Tuesday to review the latest developments in consular and parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.

Vahid Jalalzadeh, Iran’s Deputy Minister for Consular, Parliamentary, and Iranian Expatriates Affairs, travelled to Dushanbe for the seventh meeting of the Iran-Tajikistan Joint Consular Commission.

On Tuesday, he held talks with Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Tajikistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The two officials discussed the current status of bilateral consular cooperation and parliamentary engagement, exchanging views on ongoing initiatives and areas requiring further coordination.

