Iran-Russia security intertwined each other: Lawmaker

Chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Ebrahim Azizi, who has traveled to Moscow with the aim of participating in the 18th Meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) as well as developing the parliamentary ties with Russia, made the remarks in Moscow on Wednesday.

On the visit, he was accompanied by Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali and member of Iran-Russia Parliamentary friendship Group Farshad Ebrahimpour.

During the meeting, Iranian and Russian parliamentarians discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries, emphasizing that such collaboration would help promote peace in the region and beyond amid unilateral policies pursued by Western governments.

The amicable relations between Iran and Russia have been expanded over the past years, he said, adding, “We have been strategic allies, so, relations between the two countries will not be a temporary or tactical relationship.”

Apart from the international developments, Iran and Russia are moving towards developing and deepening relations, Azizi underlined.

The chairman went on to say that relations between Iran and Russia are influenced by many components such as neighborhood in the Caspian Sea and common threats, and these characteristics have provided the opportunity for the development of these relations in the regional and international arenas.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Azizi pointed to the unilateral West’s sanctions imposed against Iran and Russia, adding, “Today, the security of our countries is intertwined, and the West’s hostility and its sanctions against our nations have increased the importance of expanding bilateral relations.”

Turning to the regional and international developments, the lawmaker noted that Iran and Russia should not allow the regions surrounding them to be shaped by destabilizing geopolitical changes.

“We expect the Russian side to take steps to prevent such developments in the Caucasus and Central Asia,” he added.

Azizi also emphasized that Tehran and Moscow should not limit their cooperation to the security and political spheres.

The chairman of the Duma Committee on International Affairs, for his part, agreed that Iran and Russia must advance their cooperation across all fields.

“The cooperation between Iran and Russia is strengthening in a way that benefits peace and stability in the region and the world,” Leonid Slutsky said.

He referred to the Iran–Russia Strategic Partnership Agreement, which came into force in October, describing it as a tool that enables both countries to neutralize Western-imposed sanctions.

