1 December 2019 - 09:19

Iranian wrestlers collect two medals from Russia’s Alrosa Cup

TEHRAN, Dec. 01 (MNA) – Both of the dispatched Iranian freestyle wrestlers to Russia managed to win medals in the 2019 edition of the Alrosa Cup, also known as Moscow Grand Prix.

The Iranian wrestling federation had dispatched two wrestlers namely Ahmad Bazri in 86kg and Mohammad Hossein Mohammadian in 97kg categories.

Bazri settled for a silver after conceding a defeat to Russia’s Magomed Eldarovitch Ramazanov in the final bout.

And Mohammadian overpowered Anzor Urishev from the host country to win the bronze medal of the event.

The competition was held on November 29-30 in Olympics weight categories of both freestyle and Greco-Roman disciplines at Moscow’s Luzhniki Sports Complex.

All the gold medals of the event, both in freestyle and Greco-Roman, went to Russian wrestlers expect for the 65kg of freestyle which was collected by Azerbaijan’s Haji Aliyev.

