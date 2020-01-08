US’ behavior to identify our next steps: defense min.

“This was a hard revenge which took place shooting tens of missiles,” Hatami said.

“This was a big lesson for the US when one of the most expensive American military bases was targeted after the World War II,” he added.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) targeted the US airbase of Ain al-Assad in Anbar province in western Iraq after launching a wave of attacks in early hours of Wednesday to retaliate the US assassination of IRGC Quds Force commander, Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

An informed source at the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said over 80 American terrorist troops were killed and some 200 wounded in the IRGC’s missile strikes on the US airbase of Ain al-Assad in Anbar province in western Iraq.

MNA/Tasnim 2177764