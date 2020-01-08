Haass calls on Trump to ease sanctions against Iran

Haass in a Wednesday tweet wrote, “Iran’s FM @JZarif says his country seeks neither escalation or war. Wed am statement by @realDonaldTrump opportunity to echo that, say US not seeking regime change, & US prepared to ease sanctions as there is real restraint in Iran’s nuclear, missile, & regional activities.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif wrote, "Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched."

"We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression," Zarif added.

In the first step of hard revenge on the US over the assassination of Lt. General Soleimani Iran's IRGC force fired tens of ballistic missiles at Al-Asad base in Iraq early hours today.

MNA/PR