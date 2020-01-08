  1. Politics
Haass calls on Trump to ease sanctions against Iran

TEHRAN, Jan. 08 (MNA) – Referring to Iranian Foreign Minister's twitter post on the Iranian missile attack on US bases in Iraq, President of the Council on US Foreign Relations Richard N. Haass called on US President Donald Trump to ease sanctions against Iran.

Haass in a Wednesday tweet wrote, “Iran’s FM @JZarif says his country seeks neither escalation or war. Wed am statement by @realDonaldTrump opportunity to echo that, say US not seeking regime change, & US prepared to ease sanctions as there is real restraint in Iran’s nuclear, missile, & regional activities.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif wrote, "Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched."

"We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression," Zarif added.

In the first step of hard revenge on the US over the assassination of Lt. General Soleimani Iran's IRGC force fired tens of ballistic missiles at Al-Asad base in Iraq early hours today.

