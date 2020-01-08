Armed forces fully prepared to respond to any adventurism categorically

In his twitter account, Baeidinejad showed reaction to today morning’s missile attack of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on US military bases in Iraq and wrote, “in a move to defend itself, Iran’s IRGC launched missile attacks to two US military bases in Iraq according to the United Nations Charter. Islamic Republic of Iran does not seek to escalate tension or wage war in the region.”

He reiterated that the Armed Forces of the country are fully ready to respond to any adventurism decisively and emphasized, “the noble nation and government of the Islamic Republic of Iran are completely behind their armed forces and back the armed forces wholeheartedly.”

Today morning, IRGC in reaction to the US brutal and criminal act in assassinating IRGC Quds Force Commander Gen. Qasem Soleimani launched a missile attack on two US military bases in Iraq. According to the latest news, at least 80 US terrorist forces were killed.

