Iran’s missile attack on US bases in Iraq ‘well designed, regulated’: Vaez

Vaez showed reaction to Iran’s missile attack on US bases in Iraq.

He tweeted, “while Iran might have limited its response to brazen but carefully calibrated strike on US bases in Iraq, this is probably not the end of the story. From this point on and depending on US reaction, indirect retaliation might become the name of the game.”

It should be noted that Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in a statement revealed the heavy missile attack of IRGC Aerospace Force to US military base in Iraq’s Ain al-Assad in revenging the assassination of IRGC Quds Force Commander Gen. Soleimani and his companions in Iraq.

According to IRGC statement, this operation was conducted with the name of Gen. Soleimani Operation, codenamed ‘Ya Zahra’.

In the first step of hard revenge on the US over the assassination of Lt. General Soleimani, Iran's IRGC force fired tens of ballistic missiles at Al-Asad base in Iraq in the early hours of this morning on Wed.

Issuing a statement IRGC announced that "Shahid Soleimani Operation" was launched to respond to the US criminal act of assassination of IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

MNA/4820199