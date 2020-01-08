Army releases statement in support for IRGC missile strikes

“Aggressors and criminals must know that security and protection of the Iranian nation is the red line of the I. R. Army and the body will support the establishment’s interests with all its capacity and via intelligence and military operations,” the statement said.

“The enemy is fully aware that in case of repeating its crimes the hit slap to its face will be changed into a fist,” it added.

According to IRGC statement, the operation was conducted under the name of 'Gen. Soleimani', with the code of ‘Ya Zahra’.

In the first step of hard revenge on the US over the assassination of Lt. General Soleimani, Iran's IRGC force fired tens of ballistic missiles at Al-Asad base in Iraq in the early hours of this morning on Wed.

Issuing a statement IRGC announced that "Shahid Soleimani Operation" was launched to respond to the US criminal act of assassination of IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

