Iran’s military measure done last night: Zarif

Congratulating IRGC for targeting US bases in Iraq, “the American military based were not considered legal anymore after the Iraqi Parliament’s vote for a resolution requiring the government to order the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq.”

Zarif added that it would be reasonable for the US to avert further strategic damages, if not the required respond will be made by the Iranian nation who took part in funeral processions of Lt. Gen. Soleimani.

He also rejected any plans for holding mutual talks with the US.

Zarif added that in his phone conversations with his British and German counterparts he has announced Iran’s dissatisfaction about the two countries’ support for the US terrorist measures.

“Regional countries are really worried about the hostile adventures of the US,” he added.

“Despite the US who is a warmonger, Iran seeks peace,” Zarid said.

“Of course, the US has put an end into its presence in the region,” he said, “These are their last days in the region and there will be no future for them.”

Answering a question on possibility of any further military actions against the US, Zarif said, “the decision is not mine. The Islamic Republic has announced that it will give a harsh response if the US does any foolish thing.”

He added that he is not informed of the number of death toll of ‘Shahid Soleimani Operation’.

Zarif added that Iran immediately transmitted the required messages to the US via the Switzerland embassy after IRGC operation.

MNA/ 4820285