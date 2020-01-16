US gives in to Iran’s high missile capability: Brig. Gen. Hatami

Turning to the role of Iran’s missile power in response to the US heinous act in assassination of IRGC Quds Force Commander Gen. Soleimani, he reiterated, “the United States gave in to Iran’s high missile capability and potential.”

He made the remarks in a local ceremony held on Thu. among university students in Imam Ali Officers’ Academy and commemorated the names and memories of the graduated students of the academy especially martyr Gen. Soleimani and his companions and added, “giant steps have been taken in the Academy since the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution which cannot be compared with pre-Islamic Revolution era.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Brigadier General Hatami referred to the recent events and incidents in the country [such as assassination of Gen. Soleimani and his companions by the US terrorist forces in Iraq, Iran’s authoritative missile attack to US’s Ain al-Asad military base in Iraq and Ukrainian plane crash] and added, “it is expected that students of the Academy will take the main cause behind these incidents and evens into serious consideration meticulously.”

He then described the unprecedented state terrorism in the world [US assassination of Iran’s top commander Gen. Soleiamani] as ‘very heinous’ and reiterated, “independence of the Islamic Iran and Iranian people’s independence is the main hostility of enemy with the people of this country.”

Islamic Republic of Iran chose the path of independence without depending on the East and West under the wise leaderships of the late Imam Khomeini (RA) and Leader of the Islamic Revolution, he said, adding, “maintaining and promoting power is one of the most important issues that should be taken into consideration in this field.”

He pointed to the role of missile power of the Islamic Republic of Iran in response to the recent heinous act of the United States and added, “undoubtedly, if enemy did not receive such a harsh response, it would take the next steps with more vicious and finally, the enemy surrendered to the decisiveness and capability of the Islamic Iran.”

MNA/ 4827349