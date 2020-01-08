  1. Opinion
  2. Interview
8 January 2020 - 10:24

Iran's missile attack On US forces enjoys strategic importance: military official

Iran's missile attack On US forces enjoys strategic importance: military official

TEHRAN, Jan. 08 (MNA) –Brigadier General Yadollah Javani said targeted Ain al-Assad airbase enjoys strategic significance for the US terrorist army’s operations and flights in the region.

In an interview with MNA, Deputy Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps for Political Affairs said the IRGC missile attacks on the US terrorist forces in the airbase were what the IRGC had promised to the Iranian nation.

He added that Iran’s missile attacks have strategic importance due to the important role of the Ain al-Assad airbase in the US terrorist army’s regional operations.

Javani also said the Americans perhaps didn’t expect Iran’s retaliatory response.

PY/4819968

News Code 154312

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News