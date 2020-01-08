Over 80 killed in IRGC’s missile strikes on US airbases in Iraq: Informed source

“According to the accurate reports of our sources in this area, at least 80 American troops were killed and some 200 others were wounded, who were immediately transferred out of the airbase by helicopters,” said an informed source at the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, according to IRIB.

“Ain al-Assad airbase was a strategic site for the US which was used to support drones,” the source added.

As many as 20 critical points of the base were hit by 15 missiles and a significant number of UAVs and helicopters were destroyed, according to the source.

“Despite the fact that Americans had been on high alert, their air defense was unable to respond,” the source noted.

“As many as 104 critical points in the US’ positions in the region have been identified, which would be destroyed upon the US’ first mistake,” the source added.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) targeted the US airbase of Ain al-Assad in Anbar province in western Iraq after launching a wave of attacks in early hours of Wednesday to retaliate the US assassination of IRGC Quds Force commander, Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

MNA/4820024