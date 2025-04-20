IAEA chief terms Iran-US nuclear talks at 2nd round positive

Rafael Grossi has expressed optimism on talks between the United States and Iran on Tehran's nuclear program.

Both sides were "prepared to discuss concrete aspects with each other," Grossi told Italy's La Repubblica newspaper in an interview published on Sunday, DPA reported.

Talks between Washington and Tehran, which were mediated by Oman, are due to continue next Saturday. The venue is moving from the Italian capital to Muscat in Oman for the third round.

Grossi said he was satisfied with progress to date.

In 2018, US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from Iran’s nuclear deal, aka known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and re-imposed tough sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

